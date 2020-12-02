Pepsi & Fat Joe Launch “Your Wildest Dreams” Virtual Hip-Hop Talent Competition

Fat Joe is about to remind the world that he knows a thing or two about spotting talent. The Bronx representing rapper will be helping find Rap’s next household name.

Today (December, 2), Pepsi and Grammy-Nominated Artist Fat Joe announce the Pepsi Wild Cherry “Your Wildest Dreams” virtual Hip-Hop talent competition available exclusively on Triller. Featuring an all-star panel of leading talent and industry insiders including Fat Joe, Mike WiLL Made-It, rapper Mulatto, producer Quay Global and on-air personality Kenny Burns, “Your Wildest Dreams” will discover the next big hip hop artist as well as inspire and entertain music fans everywhere with exclusive performances and content featuring some of the top emerging hip hop artists from Atlanta.

In an exclusive interview with HipHopWired.com the Bronx native made it clear the competition will produce some stars. “Unfortunately there are a lot more horrible artists than great ones. We are going to have to sit through some horrible ones to get really great ones. I have every belief in this Pepsi Wild Cherry challenge that we are going to find the next superstar. Trust me the person who wins this will turn into a superstar!” he said with excitement.

But when you consider his 20-year history of successfully spotting and developing talent his goal isn’t so far-fetched. “People always say my beat selection is the best thing I bring to the game but that’s not true. My greatest gift is spotting talent and talent to me is somebody who can be a superstar” he revealed. When you meet Big Pun outside of a bodega and out of all the DJ’s in the world how do you know DJ Khaled is going to be who he is today? It’s a gift I have. A person that has that undeniable charisma and everyone wants to be a part of that.”

Even though the “Your Wildest Dreams” challenge is virtual the “Yes” rapper has the ultimate confidence in his innate ability to see the “It” factor. “I’ve been doing this so long; I’m like a music encyclopedia. I can point out little things that can help someone’s career immensely” he said. “Whatever the case may be, a hit is a hit. So even if it’s a young kid with a new style or different look that the people might be used to, a hit is undeniable. We’re looking for superstars not just a one-hit wonder. We got to see something special; where the kids want to be like them”.

The competition will take place over six weeks and will narrow down to the top three finalists who will have the chance to perform live at the Triller House in Atlanta to compete for the ultimate prize. The winner will receive a mentoring session with the panel of judges where they will get invaluable lessons that up-and-coming talent dream of. The winner will also be featured in a Pepsi Wild Cherry ad in 2021.

Additionally, to further amplify emerging talent and inspire fans tuning in at home, exclusive “Pepsi Live” performances will drop throughout the competition. These performances filmed at the Triller House in Atlanta will feature several emerging artists such as Yung Baby Tate, Big Havi and Felixx.

Aspiring artists can upload their audition using the Pepsi Wild Cherry #YourWildestDreams filter and hashtag starting today through December 15, 2020. Fans who may not want to enter the competition but still want to try their luck in winning big can submit their own #YourWildestDreams videos featuring Pepsi Wild Cherry products for the chance at weekly prizes including $250 gift cards for some of the hottest streetwear brands.

