Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Is Texting Buddies With The Carters

"They both text me all the time, and they send me inspiration things and like, that is just so crazy." 

ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards

Source: ABC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion’s phone book is better than yours.

The Houston rapper has a lot to be happy about, her debut album Good News has finally arrived, her new single “Body” is talk of social media thanks to the #BodyOdyChallenge, she’s got a new fashion line with Fashion Nova, and she killed the AMAs with a dope performance and took home an award.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Thee Stallion to talk about all of her wins in a year that featured some controversy thanks to Tory Lanez shooting her in both feet. When asked what is working with Beyoncé on the “Savage Remix” and Cardi B on the chart-smashing raunchy single “WAP,” she gushed about collaborating with both artists.  “Working with Cardi and Beyoncé, it was two totally different experiences.” She further added, “Beyoncé’s the OG. Like, she is the standard. You want to be like Beyoncé. You want to grow up and be like Beyoncé. You watch Beyoncé from when you were a kid to this point in life. Beyoncé is somebody that is so top tier, you just feel so great to know that you even made it that you can even be in the room with Beyoncé. I felt like, girl, I was breathing Beyoncé’s air. That is a flex.”

When it comes to working with Cardi, she stated:

 “Cardi is like my homegirl. She is so great. She’s so fun. We both are very unapologetically us, and to be two women with big personalities and big confidence and still be able to coexist comfortably with each other, that is like a really big deal to me. I really respect her. I appreciate her.”

Thee Stallion went even further, revealing that she has text conversations with both Beyoncé and her husband, JAY-Z, all of the time.

“They both text me all the time, and they send me inspiration things and like, that is just so crazy.” 

We all would like to get inspirational text messages from both Beyoncé and JAY-Z. You can watch Megan Thee Stallion’s entire interview with Entertainment Tonight below.

Photo: ABC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Is Texting Buddies With The Carters  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

