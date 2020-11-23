CLOSE
Alana Mayo Files For Divorce From Lena Waithe

The couple's marriage got off to a rocky start almost immediately and announced they were splitting just 2 months after they tied the knot back in January 2020. They were only married for a year. 

The Blast reports that Mayo has filed for divorce from Lena Waithe, filing the necessary paperwork sometime last week. The couple’s marriage got off to a rocky start almost immediately and announced they were splitting just 2 months after they tied the knot back in January 2020. They were only married for a year.

The couple released a joint statement via People magazine confirming their split, stating:

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

The jig was up for the couple after Love B. Scott spilled some hot piping tea claiming that Lena Waithe stepped out on her marriage by hooking up with fellow actress Cynthia Erivo. Those allegations were never confirmed, but they damn sure were looking real cozy in red carpet photos.

Waithe’s marriage to Mayo was a shocker to many. The Bad Hair star revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show she and Mayo tied the knot in a spur of the moment decision and credited Mayo with the idea for the shotgun wedding.

”We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust. It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving, and she saw the courthouse, and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’…We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big … you know.”

