Locals Waited Over 14 Hours For Colorado’s First In-N-Out Burger

Animal Style indeed.

America allegedly runs on Dunkin but one city is clearly driven wild by fast food. One town did the most to ensure they weren’t a Mr. Me too.

As spotted on Hype Beast the people of Aurora, Colorado got the gift that keeps on giving; the state’s first ever In-N-Out Burger opened last week. Given that this was the first chain ever to be launched in The Centennial State the company expected a buzz about the grand opening. But the Irvine, California brand nor the local officials expected what happened on Friday, November 19.

According to the report locals waited up to 12 hours to get their hands on their famous double double burgers. To prevent the spread of Covid-19 customers were only able to order food via the drive through thus it created super long lines that stretched out around the mall property. Things got so crazy that Aurora Police had to manage the lines and reroute the surrounding expressways to minimize the bottleneck.

Their official Twitter account advised citizens to avoid the area. “It’s official, traffic is double double animal style right now all around the mall. We are on hand helping manage the massive traffic response. Be patient and be kind. Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day if traffic is too hectic for you” the caption read.

In-N-Out Burger locations are sparse throughout due to their strict policy of where they can open up shop. The company prides itself on serving fresh patties thus all establishments need to be in proximity of a production facility and distribution center.

Footage of some of the madness below.

Locals Waited Over 14 Hours For Colorado's First In-N-Out Burger

