CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Marvel Studio’s Announces Production Date For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Black Panther 3

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Marvel Studio’s announced Black Panther Sequel to begin filming in July 2021. The highly-anticipated sequel took an unfortunate backseat after the sudden and unexpected death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler has been working with the Marvel Studio’s team to determine where the story will develop from here. It seems they have a clear direction as they have now set a date for production on the new movie according to sources from The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel and filmmaker Ryan Coogler have worked tirelessly to navigate the loss of Boseman while moving the storyline forward for eager fans of Marvel’s Blank Panther universe. Fans are excited to discover updates on the film since this was the first time since 2009 that no Marvel movies were released. Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Marvel is preparing Black Panther 2 to begin filming in Atlanta in July and last for upwards of six months.

The continuous effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been a major inconvenience to productions across television and film. Despite the industry’s untimely halt, Marvel is set to have a busy year as it attempts a balancing act between producing multiple movies and a huge push into television.Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Tenoch Huerta, star of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, is joining the cast as one of the antagonists in the untitled film from Coogler. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the sequel. Some are saying Wright’s character Shuri may take on a more prominent role.

Marvel has not revealed its plans on how the film will proceed without Boseman, but it has indicated that it will not use CGI to include the late star in the film. Though the Black Panther star won’t be represented, fans can expect him referenced throughout the next film. The film will likely release in 2022 or 2023.

Marvel Studio’s Announces Production Date For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Quando Rondo Addresses King Von Shooting On New…
 5 hours ago
11.23.20
Locals Waited Over 14 Hours For Colorado’s First…
 5 hours ago
11.23.20
Tyler Perry Fed Thousands Of Atlanta Families For…
 9 hours ago
11.23.20
Alana Mayo Files For Divorce From Lena Waithe
 11 hours ago
11.23.20
Marvel Studio’s Announces Production Date For ‘Black Panther’…
 12 hours ago
11.23.20
SMH: Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out After $2 Million…
 14 hours ago
11.23.20
14 items
Bundle Burglar? Mulatto Called Out For Allegedly Stealing…
 16 hours ago
11.23.20
Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West’s Dirty Mack Lyrics…
 16 hours ago
11.23.20
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out All The “Body”…
 17 hours ago
11.23.20
Boosie Badazz Says He Wasn’t Surprised Lil Wayne…
 17 hours ago
11.23.20
Nicki Minaj Getting 6-Part Docuseries About Her Life…
 17 hours ago
11.23.20
Dwyane Wade Appreciated Mike Tyson Checking Boosie Over…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Inside
Jeremih Transferred From ICU As COVID-19 Battle Improves
 2 days ago
11.21.20
Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream…
 3 days ago
11.21.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
Did Summer Walker Confirm She’s Pregnant? [PHOTO]
 3 days ago
11.20.20
12 items
Quavo Swears He Didn’t Cheat On Saweetie With…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Photos
Close