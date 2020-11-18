CLOSE
Boosie Badazz Says He’s “Good” After Getting Shot In Leg In Dallas

Last week things got really hot in the state of Texas when rappers like Mo3 (R.I.P.), Boosie Badazz, and Benny The Butcher ended up getting shot while visiting cities in the Lone Star State.

While Boosie and Benny were each suffered leg wounds and were able to walk away from their incidents, Mo3 wasn’t as fortunate and died from his gunshot wounds. Though Benny The Butcher’s been mum on his condition after being seen using crutches to hop on a private jet, Boosie is letting fans know he’s doing better and is apparently in good spirits. According to The Grio, the Baton Rouge rapper took to IG Live and had a quick message for everyone wondering how he’s been holding up these past few days.

“I’m good. Appreciate all the happy birthdays wishes & get well soon wishes. I love y’all.” 

Well, that was short and sweet to say the least.

Last Saturday (Nov. 14) Boosie Badazz’s vehicle was shot up at Big T Plaza parking lot in Dallas, TX after attending a vigil for his homie, Mo3, who was shot and killed earlier in the week. It was Boosie’s 38th birthday that day. We don’t wanna hear anyone complaining about having “the worst birthday ever” after Boosie’s experience. Luckily for Boosie he was able to speed off and only suffered a gunshot wound to the leg below his knee.

A minute later Benny The Butcher too found himself nursing a gunshot wound to the leg in an attempted robbery gone wrong in the city of Houston after armed gunman rolled up on him and his peoples in a Walmart parking lot.

We don’t know what’s going on in Texas but it appears that these rappers are beginning to look like food for the wolves for real.

Boosie Badazz Says He’s “Good” After Getting Shot In Leg In Dallas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

