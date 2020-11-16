CLOSE
B. Simone Makes History As The First Woman To Partner With FootAction For Exclusive Collection

 

Mulatto Album Release Dinner

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

B. Simone is securing the bag by any means necessary. The Social Media personality, author, comedian, and Wild N’ Out cast member just launch her new collection with the Foot Locker-owned retailer Footaction. This deal makes her the first woman to ever create an exclusive collection for the company.

“I’ve been shopping at Footaction since I was a child. It’s an iconic brand,” B. Simone told Page Six Style. “It’s just an amazing opportunity and I’m so excited. We put so much work into it.”

Launching on Tuesday, November 17th, you’ll be able to shop B. Simone’s collection exclusively in Footaction stores and via www.Footaction.com. The line includes leggings, hoodies, crop tops and joggers with her signature catchphrase “Baby girl,” written on them.

In an Instagram post promoting her new partnership, B. Simone wrote, “BABYGIRL…LOVE YOURSELF ❤ That the messaging I wanted behind my campaign with @footaction ! I am on a self love journey and constantly finding new ways to grow and love myself . Loving myself and pushing myself to be happy is what brought me my success and peace in my life ! I challenge all my babygirls to love yourself and put yourself 1st 😘 Let’s practice self love together and hold each other accountable! We launch NOVEMBER 17th (at select stores and http://www.footaction.com ) #BSimonexFootaction”

“I love sneakers. I do have to dress up for my career and my industry, but if I could wear sweats, leggings and hoodies every day and throw on a comfortable sneaker, I would do that,” she told Page Six.

B. Simone has definitely showed us what it means to boss up and create your own lane. She is part an elite group of Social Media influencers who used their Instagram pages and YouTube platforms to build an authentic and loyal following. Her hard work and dedication to her craft has made her the first millionaire in her family. Goals!

The B. Simone collection will be available for purchase on November 17th. Will you be shopping the BSimoneXFootaction collaboration?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

