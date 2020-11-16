CLOSE
Entertainment News
Man Accused Of Killing Pop Smoke Streamed Instagram Live From Jail

The Brooklyn rapper's jailed accused killer took to Instagram Live over the weekend, doing so while doing prison chores.

Alcatraz Prison Cellhouse interior

Source: Alex Walker / Getty

The senseless murder of Pop Smoke still looms heavy in the minds of his fans who can only hope but wonder what heights his career would have taken before his life was prematurely ended. The Brooklyn rapper’s jailed accused killer took to Instagram Live over the weekend, doing so while doing prison chores.

As spotted by Hip Hop DX, Corey Walker, one of several suspects accused of being responsible for the killing of Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Jackson, in his California home earlier in the year, is currently behind bars as he awaits trial. On Saturday (Nov. 14), Walker, 19, posted a video of himself on Instagram listening to music while he mopped a floor as part of his penal duties.

The outlet adds that fans in the comments attempted to get Walker to speak on Pop Smoke’s death, with some in the feed making disparaging comments about the rapper’s passing. It isn’t fully known if Walker acknowledged the act but there was some speculation online that he hinted at the moment.

Walker, Jaquan Murphy, 21, and Keandre D. Rodgers, 19, all from Los Angeles, Calif., are the adults suspected of the killing. Two other teen boys, who have been unnamed, tagged along, and engaged in the robbery of Pop Smoke’s home.

Photo: Getty

Man Accused Of Killing Pop Smoke Streamed Instagram Live From Jail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

