Fans Petition To Have LeVar Burton Be The New Host of Jeopardy

Right-Wing America's gonna flip out over this one...

LeVar Burton

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

If 2020 has taught us anything it’s that the world is a cold place and people will make their opinions heard regardless of whom or what.

Iconic game show host, Alex Trebek hasn’t even been gone more than a few days and already people have an opinion on who should replace him as the face of Jeopardy. Yesterday a petition to name LeVar Burton the successor to Alex Trebek had been drawn up and already it’s garnered more than 50,000 signatures as people love the former host to PBS’s Reading Rainbow. LeVar for his part took to thanked everyone for their support saying “Even if nothing comes of it, I can’t tell you how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

We actually wouldn’t be mad at this.

The man did host Reading Rainbow for two decades. Why not inject some new old blood into the food for brain game show?

Would you like to see LeVar Burton take on Jeopardy duties next? Let us know in the comments.

