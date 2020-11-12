Cardi B Quickly Apologizes After She Was Accused of “Mocking” Hindu Goddess Durga

Cardi B was having herself a good ass week until she dropped one particular photo that made many folks mad at her.

Things went left immediately for Bardi after she unveiled her new sneaker collection with Reebok in a cover feature with Footwear News. The news of Cardi’s new kicks was swiftly met with backlash becuase the cover photo featured the “Bodak Yellow’ taking cues from the Hindu goddess Durga giving her 10 arms while holding a pair of the new sneakers.

Tweets accusing Cardi of disrespecting Hindu culture and calling for her to immediately apologize began to hit social media. One Twitter user wrote:

“Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture.”

https://twitter.com/MissAmericHANA/status/1326420547387977731?s=20

Another user wrote:

“People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that: 1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited 2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic 3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied 4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT’S. DISRESPECT.”

People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:

1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited

2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic

3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied

4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP — This user does not exist :) (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020

Cardi B, who sees all vitriol, sent her way on social media and swiftly apologized and even removed the photo from her Instagram account.

“When I did the Reebok shoot, the creatives were telling me, ‘You’re going to represent a goddess,’ that she represents strength, femininity, and liberation,” Cardi explained. “That’s something that I love and that I’m all about, and I thought that it was dope.”

“But if people think I’m offending [their] culture or their religion, I want to say I’m sorry,” Cardi went on. “That was not my intent. I do not like disrespecting nobody’s religion.”

“I wouldn’t like people to offend my religion — when people dress as the Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as [they’re] doing it in a beautiful, graceful way and respectful way, I don’t feel a certain type of way, and I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful.” “Maybe I should’ve done my research, and I’m sorry. I can’t change the past, but I’m gonna do more research for the future.”

Cardi B. issued an apology for recent photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/8nGmOPgCge — Natalia11 (@Natalia11) November 11, 2020

Not sure if this enough for those folks she offended, but it was big on her part to quickly acknowledge she was wrong and personally apologize.

—

Photo: Reebok

Cardi B Quickly Apologizes After She Was Accused of “Mocking” Hindu Goddess Durga was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: