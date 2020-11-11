CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Houston Newcomer Nettxe Drops “Goovy” [NEW MUSIC]

Nextte

Source: Courtesy of Nextte / Nextte

Nettxe may be the next in a growing list of Houston female rappers who adhere to two rules: rap hard and be hypnotizing when you do it. Discovered while freestyling on a whim, the Houston newcomer shares her “Groovy” track.

Over light production with heavy drums, she leaves little space for any bar to breathe, tap dancing with every line. Barely stepping over a minute in length, Nettxe raps like every line needs to be an IG caption. An added bonus? The moment she hears the glass break ala Stone Cold Steve Austin’s entrance theme, it’s all systems go.

Listen to “Groovy” below.

RELATED: Nate Da’Vinci Sees All From The Mo With ‘Duce Glen Freestyle’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Jumps On DJ Chose’s “Thick” Remix [NEW MUSIC]

nettxe

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Sued For $1 Million Over Unpaid…
 8 hours ago
11.10.20
Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Limited Action Figure Is Reselling…
 9 hours ago
11.10.20
Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing…
 10 hours ago
11.10.20
Big Pokey Donnie Houston Podcast
Big Pokey Reflects On Playing Football With George…
 11 hours ago
11.10.20
Beyonce’ Teams Up With Peloton and HBCUs For…
 16 hours ago
11.10.20
10 items
Pastor John Gray Apologizes AGAIN To His Wife…
 17 hours ago
11.10.20
Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get…
 17 hours ago
11.10.20
10 items
Keke Palmer Got Dragged For Tweet Appearing To…
 18 hours ago
11.10.20
Cardi B Unboxes Her Reebok Mailer And It’s…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Jumps To No.…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
DMX Reveals It Was His Partner In Crime…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
Swizz Beatz Accidentally Spills The Tea On Outkast…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
The Notorious B.I.G Got Inducted Into The Rock…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Passes Away At 80
 3 days ago
11.08.20
Donald Glover Says New Music Is On The…
 3 days ago
11.08.20
Photos
Close