Houston Newcomer Nettxe Drops “Goovy” [NEW MUSIC]

Nettxe may be the next in a growing list of Houston female rappers who adhere to two rules: rap hard and be hypnotizing when you do it. Discovered while freestyling on a whim, the Houston newcomer shares her “Groovy” track.

Over light production with heavy drums, she leaves little space for any bar to breathe, tap dancing with every line. Barely stepping over a minute in length, Nettxe raps like every line needs to be an IG caption. An added bonus? The moment she hears the glass break ala Stone Cold Steve Austin’s entrance theme, it’s all systems go.

Listen to “Groovy” below.

RELATED: Nate Da’Vinci Sees All From The Mo With ‘Duce Glen Freestyle’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Jumps On DJ Chose’s “Thick” Remix [NEW MUSIC]

Also On 97.9 The Box: