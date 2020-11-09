CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book

Blue Ivy Carter has "never seen a ceiling in her whole life," and it shows!

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Blue Ivy Carter once said that she’s “never seen a ceiling in [her] whole life” and I’m here to tell you that not one lie was told.

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z can now add “narrator” to her growing list of accomplishments as she recently narrated the audio version of the book, “Hair Love,” according to its author, Matthew Cherry.

“Hair Love” is the story about a Black father, Stephen, and his daughter, Zhuri, as they learn to style Zhuri’s natural hair. Illustrated by Vashti Harrison, the animated short film version of the book won an Oscar for Best Animated Short in February’s Academy Award ceremony and seems to only keep getting better with time.

In a tweet posted this morning, Cherry shared the news along with a link and sample of the audio version of the children’s book featuring the voice of the little star, who turns nine in January, where she introduces the audio book and names herself as the narrator.

The tweet links out to a longer audio sample on Audible.com where listeners can get a preview of Blue Ivy’s narration skills. “When my hair is in two puffs, I’m above the clouds, like a superhero!” Blue Ivy says as the character Zhuri. “My hair even does magic tricks. One day Rocky and I were playing outside when along came the rain. From large-small, it went ‘Presto!,’ just like that. There’s nothing my hair can’t do!”

As we all know, Blue Ivy is no stranger to the spotlight. She won her first BET Award for her collaboration with her mother on “Brown Skin Girl” and has appeared in many music videos and events alongside her superstar parents, often stealing the show with her confidence and adorable personality. Fans even make jokes that she’s the real star in the Carter family and is probably responsible for many of Beyoncé’s most recent accomplishments and possibly even her real manager behind the scenes!

Blue’s resume at only eight-years-old is beyond impressive, and she’s only just getting started!

To order the audio version of “Hair Love,” visit Audible.com.

#BlackTwitter Is Stanning Over Blue Ivy ‘Black Is King’ 

Blue Ivy’s Handwashing PSA Is The Cutest Thing On The ‘Gram Right Now! 

 

Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Unboxes Her Reebok Mailer And It’s…
 7 hours ago
11.09.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 8 hours ago
11.09.20
YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Jumps To No.…
 9 hours ago
11.09.20
DMX Reveals It Was His Partner In Crime…
 10 hours ago
11.09.20
Swizz Beatz Accidentally Spills The Tea On Outkast…
 11 hours ago
11.09.20
The Notorious B.I.G Got Inducted Into The Rock…
 14 hours ago
11.09.20
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Passes Away At 80
 1 day ago
11.08.20
Donald Glover Says New Music Is On The…
 2 days ago
11.08.20
Dave Chappelle SNL
Dave Chappelle Goes In On Trump Losing The…
 2 days ago
11.08.20
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Rapper King Von
 2 days ago
11.07.20
This Election Victory Playlist Is The Soundtrack We…
 2 days ago
11.07.20
Megan Thee Stallion Transformed Into Mileena For Mortal…
 3 days ago
11.07.20
All Screwed Up
‘All Screwed Up’ DJ Screw Visual Tribute Set…
 3 days ago
11.07.20
Method Man Admits That Being Lazy Got Him…
 3 days ago
11.06.20
Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday In Turks & Caicos,…
 3 days ago
11.06.20
King Von
King Von Reportedly Dead At 26 Following Shooting…
 3 days ago
11.06.20
Photos
Close