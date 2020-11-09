CLOSE
The Notorious B.I.G Got Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Well always love Big Poppa

Notorious BIG

Source: David Corio / Getty

This past Saturday night (Nov. 7) the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted some of musics biggest names of the past few decades but aside from Whitney Houston, we feel that none was bigger than the OG King of New York, The Notorious B.I.G.

Two decades after his untimely death, the musical genius of Brooklyn’s finest was finally recognized by the powers that be and becomes only the 7th Hip-Hop artist to receive the honor of having his legacy enshrined at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After a moving segment showcasing Biggie’s meteoric rise to fame, the iconic rapper’s children, T’yanna Wallace and C.J. accepted the award on his behalf and described his legacy in a way we can all agree with.

In her speech T’yanna said that though she didn’t have the chance to get to know her father as much as she would’ve liked she felt that Biggie was “able to not just become the king of New York, but the king of the culture.” C.J. for his looks at the legacy his father left behind and how much it changed the rap game saying “helped revolutionize what was a young art form for the Black community and the world. I’m honored to share his name and his dedication to Black music, creativity, self-expression and Black freedom.”

We miss you, Big.

Check out their speeches below and try not to shed a tear.

