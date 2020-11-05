CLOSE
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints At Relapse

Could that "Kardashian Kurse" be a lifetime thing?

Lamar Odom Uncensored

Source: via UNCENSORED / TV One

Looks like Lamar Odom just can’t get his life on stable grounds as the former NBA champion once again has the struggle in his blood is once again rearing it’s ugly head.

TMZ is reporting that Odom’s fiancé, Sabrina Parr has called off the couples engagement and apparently it has to do with Lamar once again indulging in the things that derailed his life a few years ago. Taking to social media to reveal the status of their relationship, Parr eluted to Odom’s previous habits as the reason for the couple taking a break.

Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Sabrina Parr posted Wednesday night on IG.
“This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
Here’s the troubling part …
“Lamar has some things that he alone needs to work through,” Parr said.
“I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
Though she didn’t specify exactly what Lamar has gotten back into, we’re all too familiar with his episodes at brothels, hospitals and his other problematic episodes. Many fans might be looking to place blame on Noreaga for his interview with Lamar on Drink Champs in which Odom partook in substances available to him on set, but in the end all we can do is hope Lamar snaps out of it.

“I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved,” Parr added.

Prayers up for Lamar Odom, y’all.

Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints At Relapse  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

