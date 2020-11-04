CLOSE
Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”

"She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I see how dynamic she is."- Common

Common In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Common and Tiffany Haddish are still going strong despite breakup rumors last week.

On Friday (Oct 30), during his interview on The Karen Hunter Show, Common gushed over his relationship with the comedian, stating that the two are doing “wonderful.”

“She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for black women. I’m learning,” Common said. “You know what I mean? She takes it like the law, especially within – any area of life – but then the Hollywood structure, sometimes you have to shake them up and say ‘hey, y’all, this is what it has to be.”

Despite rumors that the two had previously called it quits after it was noticed they stopped following each other on social media, the Beautiful Revolution rapper added that Haddish’s heart is what keeps him captivated the most before noting that he likes the fact the two have “fun” together.

“She’s also fun. She’s fun,” Common continued. “Tiffany has a good heart at the end of the day.”

Tiffany Haddish also recently gushed over Common.

During her interview with Extra, the Girl’s Trip actress revealed that she believes that the two are in it for the long haul before adding that she “has never felt this way about anyone else” previously.

“I feel like it’s gonna work,” Tiffany Haddish shared with Extra‘s Rachel Lindsay. “I haven’t felt like this about a relationship ever.”

The happy couple also dispelled breakup rumors on social media after saying “I love you” to each other via Instagram Live.

Check out Common’s interview below.

Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

