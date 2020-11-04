CLOSE
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on Family

The Ruff Ryders legend leaves one job only to secure a check with another. We see the hustle.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRE-TELECAST ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Eve announced she is leaving The Talk after four seasons as co-host on the CBS daytime talk show to focus on her family.

On Monday (Nov. 2), the actor shared the news remotely from London where she’s lived with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, since the start of the current season in September. The departure comes after the United Kingdom’s new coronavirus lockdown, which puts an enormous strain on travel and timezone differences during the filming schedule. 

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” said Eve. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

Despite the logistic obstacles, Eve and Cooper have spent the time rekindling their romance, inspiring the love birds to consider growing their family.

“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she added. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

Since 2017, the 41-year-old rapper has been a fixture throughout the show’s series. While Eve and her co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba have shared the stage drama-free, it was clear that the decision was a difficult one. 

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person,’ she tearfully shared. “ I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” she said.

In other news, fans can catch Eve on her new podcast titled Constantly Evolving with BBC.

Onwards and upwards, innit?

Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on Family  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

