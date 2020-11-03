CLOSE
2 Chainz Campaigns For Joe Biden & Kamala Harris In Atlanta

At least 2 Chainz isn't scared to pay his fair share of taxes if Biden wins this election...

AFI FEST 2019 - Opening Night Gala - Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Queen And Slim'

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

It’s election day!

With the future of the country’s democracy hanging in the balance and rappers like Lil Wayne, Lil Pump and 50 Cent already having endorsed the current Racist-In-Chief’s re-election campaign, 2 Chainz has decided to get on the right side of history and threw his support behind the Biden/Harris democratic ticket.

Yesterday the artist formerly known as Titi Boi stomped for the Biden campaign during their pit stop in his hometown of Atlanta and riled up the crowd in hopes of getting as many voters to the ballots as possible. Hyping up the good people of the A while leaning into his hit “I’m Different,” Chainz explained why he was supporting the Biden/Harris ticket saying “I think this next administration that I support, which is Biden-Harris, they offer something different. I speak on being different, embracing being different, and without further ado, ‘I’m Different.’”

Cue the beat.

After hitting the stage for the Biden campaign, Chainz took the opportunity to meet our favorite American President and was finally able to meet the man, the myth, the legend: Barack Obama. Posting a pic with the last real American President we had, Chainz couldn’t contain his excitement writing, “Mannnnnnnnnnn some of yal know how jelly I been over the years not meeting Obama , but that is now history and something to scratch off my bucket list 🙌🏿💙🙏🏿💯💪🏿#VOTE.”

Props to 2 Chainz for helping do what he could to inspire people to get out and vote out the aspiring authoritarian. Hopefully they heed the message and go and cast their ballot to save the future of our democracy as this really is the most important election in our country’s history.

VOTE!

2 Chainz Campaigns For Joe Biden & Kamala Harris In Atlanta  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

