CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Joe Biden Uses Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” In New Campaign Ad

Joe Biden Uses Eminem's "Lose Yourself" In New Campaign Ad

Biden Harris Eminem spot

Source: YouTube / Youtube

Forgive the sports analogy, but we’re in the 4th quarter with about two minutes left, so Joe Biden is pulling out all the stops. Today (Nov. 2), the Democratic Presidential candidate dropped a new campaign ad that features Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” as its musical backdrop.

View this post on Instagram

One opportunity… #Vote

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

“Lose Yourself” was first released in 2002 as the lead single to the 8 Mile Soundtrack to Slim Shady’s loosely autobiographical film of the same name and eventually became the Detroit rapper’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also won an Academy Award for Best Original song and a  Grammy Award for Best Rap Song & Best Rap Solo Performance.

It only makes sense that Biden use the song considering Michigan is a battleground state during this year’s election. The black and white spot is titled “One Opportunity” and features blue-collar workers and frontline workers in their element and getting in formation to exercise their right to vote.

And considering the song is of such a high regard, you know Biden had to seek permission to use it, and it was granted.

Election Day is tomorrow (Nov. 3). Vote.

Watch Joe Biden’s “One Opportunity” campaign spot below.

 

Joe Biden Uses Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” In New Campaign Ad  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American…
 2 hours ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Clarifies Her Infamous Birkin Decree, Claims It…
 3 hours ago
11.02.20
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…
 3 hours ago
11.02.20
Joe Biden Uses Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” In New…
 4 hours ago
11.02.20
10 items
Trump Says He’ll Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci After…
 4 hours ago
11.02.20
Silento Claims Police Racially Profiled Him, Says Donald…
 4 hours ago
11.02.20
5 items
Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset, Legally
 5 hours ago
11.02.20
50 Cent Clowns Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj…
 6 hours ago
11.02.20
Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting…
 9 hours ago
11.02.20
Allure Monday Nights
Offset Calls Out Cardi B Over Lying In…
 1 day ago
11.01.20
Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off…
 1 day ago
11.01.20
11 items
Stage Collapses At Rod Wave Concert In Atlanta,…
 1 day ago
11.01.20
Bill Tompkins Floyd Mayweather Archive
Floyd Mayweather Confirms Yaya Mayweather Pregnant By YoungBoy…
 2 days ago
10.31.20
Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween
 3 days ago
10.31.20
HalloWINE: 5 Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing Recipes…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
2 itemsCiara - 2019 American Music Awards
Ciara Channels Cardi B For Halloween [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Photos
Close