CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Clowns Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj Costume, Only For Lil Nas X To Drag Him In True Barb Fashion

When you drag you might get dragged.

2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020 / Getty

While 50 Cent did not dress up for Halloween he still made sure to insert himself in the conversation. Lil Nas X’s outfit in particular triggered him the most.

As spotted on Complex the “Old Town Road” performer did his very best to capture the essence of one Hip-Hop’s queens. He dressed up as Nicki Minaj from her 2011 music video “Super Bass”. Naturally the sight of him wearing a body suit, wig and make-up was a look to behold but to achieve her signature curves he also donned what seems to be silicone padding. As expected the visual quickly ended up going viral and landed on 50’s timeline.

View this post on Instagram

NAS MARAJ 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

The “Window Shopper” rapper clearly felt a ways because of the androgynous ensemble. He tweeted “what the f***, Nikki come get him !!! Lol”. 

The tweet quickly went through the Black Twitter universe which prompted the “Panini” singer to respond back. In a now deleted post he kept it classy by simply asking “Why u in barb buisness?” For those not in the know his fandom for Onika goes deeper than this year’s holiday costume. Prior to becoming an international superstar he used to run a Nicki fan account “Nas Maraj”. Managing this account would provide him some hands on experience that would prove to be invaluable making “Old Town Road” heat up on TikTok.

Photo: Lil  Nas X / Columbia Records

50 Cent Clowns Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj Costume, Only For Lil Nas X To Drag Him In True Barb Fashion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , lil nas x

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
Trump Says He’ll Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci After…
 1 hour ago
11.02.20
5 items
Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset, Legally
 2 hours ago
11.02.20
50 Cent Clowns Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj…
 3 hours ago
11.02.20
Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting…
 6 hours ago
11.02.20
Allure Monday Nights
Offset Calls Out Cardi B Over Lying In…
 21 hours ago
11.01.20
Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off…
 1 day ago
11.01.20
11 items
Stage Collapses At Rod Wave Concert In Atlanta,…
 1 day ago
11.01.20
Bill Tompkins Floyd Mayweather Archive
Floyd Mayweather Confirms Yaya Mayweather Pregnant By YoungBoy…
 2 days ago
10.31.20
Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween
 3 days ago
10.31.20
HalloWINE: 5 Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing Recipes…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
2 itemsCiara - 2019 American Music Awards
Ciara Channels Cardi B For Halloween [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Lil Wayne Endorsing…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
15 items
Busta Rhymes Drops Long-Awaited Extinction Level Event 2…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
10 items
One Of The Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Break Up To Make Up?: Rumors Swirl After…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Photos
Close