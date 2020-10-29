Enter The HBCU Homecoming Hook Up Contest!

CLOSE
We’re bringing the HBCU Homecoming to you! Join Young Jas on November 6 on Facebook Live for the HBCU Homecoming Hook Up powered by Hennessy! We’re mixing it up and talking all things HBCU Homecoming from the game to the yard, the tailgates, the afterparty and more!

Plus, we’re giving away CASH prizes live and a $2,000 scholarship!

Are you a current HBCU student? Text HBCU to 24042 (2-4-0-4-2) for a direct link to register for your chance to win the $2,000 scholarship OR register down below!

Don’t miss the HBCU Homecoming Hook Up taking place Friday November 6 on Facebook Live! Hit the next page to see official contest rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. The Hennessy HBCU Homecoming Hook Up ends on November 4, 2020. Subject to Official Rules.

