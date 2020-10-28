CLOSE
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian is using the latest episode to not only educate about COVID-19 but also detail her own battle with the virus.

In a clip shared from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian can be seen discussing COVID and considering how her husband, Kanye West battled the virus, she could tell Khloe’s symptoms were close.

“My gut tells me she does [have COVID-19] just because she’s so sick and that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared, and she’s really nervous about it,” Kim reveals in an at-home confessional.

Later on in the preview, Khloe revealed she tested positive for COVID.

“I just found out that I do have Corona,” she said in a self-taped confessional. “I’ve been in my room, it’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days.”

The 36-year-old mother and model revealed that she suffered from various ailments and symptoms such as vomiting, shaking, and hot and cold flashes. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she confessed. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

Khloe made sure to urge viewers to take the virus seriously saying, “Let me tell you, that sh*t is real. But, we’re all gonna get through this. I pray that we follow orders and listen were all gonna be okay. May god bless us all.”

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

