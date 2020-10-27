CLOSE
Sony Music Group Launches “YOUR VOICE YOUR POWER YOUR VOTE” Campaign [WATCH]

“YOUR VOICE YOUR POWER YOUR VOTE” is a nonpartisan campaign launched by Sony Music Group to encourage voter participation across America with a focus on young people and underrepresented groups. In a democracy, everyone’s voice should be heard.

Our government represents those who vote. Let’s work together to get all of America’s voices heard this election – no exception. 

SPREAD THE WORD:

Visit KnowYourWorth.community to register and find resources to share with friends and family. Be sure to use the hashtag #YourVoiceYourPowerYourVote to participate!

Sony Music Group Launches “YOUR VOICE YOUR POWER YOUR VOTE” Campaign [WATCH]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

