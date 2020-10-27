CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa Went Skateboarding With Viral Star Doggface [Video]

Dreams do come true.

Doggface208 x Wiz Khalifa

Source: Instagram / Instagram

Doggface aka Nathan Apodaca, the skateboarding OG who went viral thanks to a Tik Tok vid and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” is making the absolute most of his 15 minutes of fame. Recently, he was spotted kicking it with Wiz Khalifa out in Los Angeles.

The “Black & Yellow” rapper, who just dropped a new project called The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa: Deluxe Edition, and Doggface took a casual ride, on skateboards, in Los Angeles.Of course some footage made its way onto Instagram.

Also worth noting, Doggface has teamed up with Stadium Goods to give out some glow in the dark socks.

Cook on Doggface, cook on.

Wiz Khalifa Went Skateboarding With Viral Star Doggface [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

