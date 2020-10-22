CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Drops A Preview Of Her Newborn Son

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Nicki Minaj officially became a mommy a few weeks ago. In new age rapper fashion, she just recently gave fans a preview, a teaser if you will (a snippet?), of her newborn son.

“Happy Anniversary, my love ♥,” was the caption she used for a photo of her son’s tiny little right foot on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

The anniversary in question would be her one year of matrimony to hubby Kenneth Petty.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Anniversary, my love ♥️

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Minaj and petty were married in a small ceremony back in October 2019. After keeping her pregnancy on the lee low for the most part, the new bundle of joy arrived September 30.

Nevertheless, Minaj still managed to hop on tracks with Tekashi 6ix9ine, to the dislike of many, and most recently linked up with Sada Baby for the “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” just last week.

The Cash Money rapper has yet to publicly share her son’s name.

 

 

 

Nicki Minaj Drops A Preview Of Her Newborn Son  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

