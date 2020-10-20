CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated Photo Of Him And 50 Cent Wearing ‘Trump 2020’ Hats

BASKETBALL: JUL 20 Big3 Basketball Kansas City

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ice Cube isn’t happy with the Trump family following reports that he helped the President’s administration with The Platinum Plan this past week.

The rapper ended up responding to an photo shared by Eric Trump, which shows him alongside 50 Cent, who are both wearing Trump hats. Obviously, this isn’t something that actually happened, but “TRUMP 2020” was photoshopped onto their headwear before being shared by Trump’s son.

Quickly thereafter, Cube quoted the tweet in question, simply adding “N**** please…” to let everyone know how he feels about the photo. Once he responded, the tweet—which had already been flagged by Twitter with a “manipulated media” warning—was deleted.

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With Black America (CWBA). Last week, Cube responded to the criticism, stating that “both parties” had contacted him–though many are still upset that the rapper would choose to help Trump in any capacity two weeks before an election.

As for 50 Cent, he told his fans on Monday to “vote for Trump” due to his disagreement with Biden’s tax plan for those making $400,000 or more annually.

“WHAT THE F**K!” He wrote under a picture of the proposed tax for the rich under Biden’s plan. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.”

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated Photo Of Him And 50 Cent Wearing ‘Trump 2020’ Hats  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter Account Due To…
 12 hours ago
10.20.20
Quavo Shoots His Shot At McDonald’s For Custom…
 13 hours ago
10.20.20
#RHOP Monique Samuels Brings Up Receipts That Candiace…
 14 hours ago
10.20.20
Sauce Walka
Sauce Walka Reveals He’s Quit Lean After 10…
 15 hours ago
10.20.20
50 Cent
50 Cent Wants You To Vote For Trump…
 1 day ago
10.20.20
Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Film…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Parole Board Transcripts Show Bobby Shmurda Is A…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
10 items
Shea Butter Baby, For Real: Ari Lennox’s Bathroom…
 1 day ago
10.20.20
Taraji P. Henson and Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Call…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Grace Cover Of…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Petition As Actor…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
15 items
Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
I Can’t Fight Baby: Guards Didn’t Help R.…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Ryan Henry Admits To Sleeping With His Best…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Feds Arrest Memphis Rapper Who Snitched On His…
 3 days ago
10.18.20
Photos
Close