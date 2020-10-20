RHOP Monique Samuels Brings Up Receipts That Candiace Dillard Wanted Millions After Winery Fight

Monique Samuels of The Real Housewives of Potomac is clearing the air about what happened post-winery fight with Candiace Dillard.

On Sunday’s episode viewers saw Candiace announce that she had “no choice” but to file charges against Monique for that hair dragging incident that took place.

Later during a sip-and-see for Wendy Osefo‘s daughter, the rest of the ladies wondered if Candiace is “taking things too far.” Meanwhile, Karen Huger continued looking stressed to see her two friends Monique and Candiace at odds.

“So, is the goal for her to go to jail?” Robyn Dixon asks.

“The goal is for the court system to do what the court system needs to do,” Candiace replies.

That’s when Gizelle mentions that the charges could lead to a 12-year jail sentence for Monique.

Both Gizelle and Robyn say no one wants Monique to go to jail, to which Candiace replies, “We don’t?”

Ashley then jumped in and said that both Monique and Candiace were wrong—-even though she missed the entire fight while in the bathroom.

“I heard you guys yelling in the bathroom,” says Ashley. “You were in her face.”

Candiace then alleged that Ashley was on Monique’s payroll before sending a dig about Ashley’s marriage.

“Is she paying you, as well, to speak for her and be her mouthpiece?” asks Candiace.

“I’m already married to a millionaire, what do I need to be paid for?” asks Ashley.

“Congratulations… not for long,” replies Candiace.

Like you, Monique Samuels was watching the episode and she playfully advised everyone to play a drinking game as her name was mentioned throughout it.

Drinking game alert! Take a shot for every time you hear the word “Monique” without seeing her on tonight’s episode 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) October 19, 2020

Later, she broke down what went down behind the scenes; Monique alleged that she was actually vying for mediation with Candiace—but her former friend instead sent a letter via her attorney saying that she would be seeking “civil action” a.k.a. money.

“After I had the meeting with my pastor, I received this email,” tweeted Monique. “My attorney advised that I only speak to Candice with him present. We asked several times for a mediation sit down and she and her attorney REFUSED. She didn’t want to hear an apology! She wanted money. #RHOP

She then added that after her attorney told her that she wouldn’t be pay anything, Candiace’s attorney replied with a threat about seeking MILLIONS in compensation.

“Well we’re going to sue Monique for MILLIONS and bravo will capture it all!”Then they filed the complaint. Then I countered. Then the state threw both charges out. The End.

After I had the meeting with my pastor, I received this email. My attorney advised that I only speak to Candice with him present. We asked several times for a mediation sit down and she and her attorney REFUSED. She didn’t want to hear an apology! She wanted money #RHOP pic.twitter.com/CBynkMzi8z — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) October 19, 2020

When my attorney said no we’re not paying her anything because this was not an “attack” or an “assault” but a “mutually consented” altercation (a warning to back up was given followed by her egging on by saying “what you gon do? You gon drag me?”), her attorney’s response was… — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) October 19, 2020

“Well we’re going to sue Monique for MILLIONS and bravo will capture it all!” Then they filed the complaint. Then I countered. Then the state threw both charges out. The End. — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) October 19, 2020

Monique has since added on her Instagram that any claims that she didn’t apologize to Candiace are completely false and she apologized SEVEN DAYS after the fight, not weeks later.

“I”m gonna leave this here for all those who keep saying I didn’t want to reach out and offer a conversation along with an apology for my part. This email was sent 7 days after the altercation. Not WEEKS. Miss me with the “acting” BS. This fight is not my storyline,” wrote Mo. “I’ve grown, healed and have moved on And have never NOT ACCEPTED accountability on MY PART.”

What do YOU think about Monique’s claims that Candiace wanted millions following their Shiraz skirmish???

