Nicki Minaj Hops on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” Remix [Listen]

The Queen returns to claim her throne, but will fans roll out the red carpet?

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Just a few weeks after giving birth to a healthy baby boy (she finally revealed the gender), Nicki Minaj puts down the breast pump and picks up the mic to collaborate with Sada Baby on a brand new cut.

Last night at the stroke of midnight the world got their first listen to Sada Baby’s latest Nicki Minaj featured cut “Whole Lotta Choppas” and boy did the joint go hard. Using a quicker than normal flow to a “White Lines” sounding sample, Nicki reminds everyone why she’s been one of the best female rappers in the game spitting, “Ain’t no restaurant, but i’m the b*tch they been waitin’ on/Gotta pop tags, b*tches talkin’ in them hand-me-down bags/it’s sad! Burberry pad/You in that drip that I already had.”

Not bad, Queen. Not bad at all.

Check out Sada Baby and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration “Whole Lotta Choppas” below and let us know if you’re feeling the track and whether or not you’re buying the whole “Nicki’s collaborating with Cardi B” rumors that’s been swirling lately.

Nicki Minaj Hops on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” Remix [Listen]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

