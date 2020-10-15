What Is HBCU Plan To The Polls Day? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 10.15.20
Attorney Leigh Chapman, who works with “And Still I Vote,” stopped by the Get Up Church today inform listeners about the HBCU Plan To The Polls Day (which is today – October 15) and how we can get involved. “And Still I Vote” partnered with African Pride for this voter awareness day hoping to “encourage HBCU students, alumni, and community supporters to make a plan for how they will vote during this election cycle.”

What Is HBCU Plan To The Polls Day? [EXCLUSIVE]

