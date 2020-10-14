CLOSE
Cardi B Comedically Claps Back At Troll For Areola Joke

The Bronx rapper doesn't shy away from a little tit-for-tat on social media...

Cardi B might be one of the hardest working women in the business but she’s been known to respond to slander on social media here and there as she will carve out some time when need be.

The latest example came after Cardi exposed her nipples the other day on her Instagram story for what she says was an accident as she wanted to show Offset a bruise on her lip. Regardless to what her intention was, some pervs welcomed the self-leaked picture of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper while others clowned her for the size of her Grammy award winning areola’s.

What? We don’t like big nipples all of a sudden?

Though many jokes ensued following the accidental post, many came to her defense before she eventually addressed the issue herself.

Still, Cardi decided to respond to at least one comment who asked “why yo areolas so big” by simply stating “I breastfed a baby for 3 months titties got bigger so nipples got bigger,” and then ended it by asking, “It’s ok let me know if your daddy wanna get breastfed.”

Some men out there are into breast milk so don’t threaten anyone with a good time, Cardi.

Will y’all still be coming for Cardi knowing she might clap back depending on how she feels? Let us know in the comments.

Cardi B Comedically Claps Back At Troll For Areola Joke

