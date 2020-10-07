CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike Pence Vs Kamala Harris

 

After the Presidential debate with 74-year old President Trump and 77-year old Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden,  the people are eager to see Wednesday’s first face-off between Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A few points to watch for during the debate consist of how the individuals discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, their conversation on the proud boys, and how they conduct themselves.

2020 Early Voting Date In North Carolina For Presidential Election

How To Watch The Debate Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden In Cleveland

Comic Relief: 13 Of The Funniest Posts During The Presidential Debate

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE FOXYNC.COM HOMEPAGE

How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike Pence Vs Kamala Harris  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 3
Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With…
 4 hours ago
10.07.20
How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike…
 7 hours ago
10.07.20
Kanye West Files Docs That Say He’s Worth…
 9 hours ago
10.07.20
Tamar Braxton approved headshot
Tamar Braxton Speaks Out About Her Break Up…
 9 hours ago
10.07.20
David Letterman Gets Personal With Dave Chappelle, Lizzo…
 11 hours ago
10.07.20
Congrats! Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant On The…
 14 hours ago
10.07.20
Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community After Savage X…
 14 hours ago
10.07.20
Whew Chile The Shade: Jill Scott Seemingly Responds…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye…
 1 day ago
10.06.20
Kendrick Lamar Responds To Rumors That He Left…
 1 day ago
10.06.20
Daymond John Launches Black Entrepreneurs Day, $25K In…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
Hurricane Delta Coming Towards Florida & Texas [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
10.06.20
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Pushed Back To 2022
 1 day ago
10.06.20
Delonte West Begins First Phase Of Drug Detox…
 1 day ago
10.06.20
Taraji P. Henson Mental Health Talk Show Coming…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
Photos
Close