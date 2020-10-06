CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taraji P. Henson Mental Health Talk Show Coming To Facebook Watch

Titled 'Peace of Mind with Taraji,' the show will invite celebrity guests and mental health experts alike to the program.

FOX's Empire - Season Six

Source: FOX / Getty

Taraji P. Henson will tackle a new venture outside of her normal confines of acting with an upcoming talk show via the Facebook Watch network. Titled Peace Of Mind With Taraji, the veteran actress will address mental health concerns while inviting celebrities and experts alike to the program.

Deadline reports that Henson, 50, will helm the show alongside co-host Tracie Jade Jenkins. For now, Peace Of Mind With Taraji is a working title, but it’s clear where the show intends to go. According to a press release, Henson got involved in mental health advocacy after her father suffered from conditions upon returning from the Vietnam War and has aimed efforts in supporting these issues within the Black community.

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson offered vua a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

Henson joins other popular Facebook Watch talk shows such as Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Steve On Watch, starring host Steve Harvey. A premiere date for Henson’s program has not been announced as of yet.

In other news, the stunning TV star is set to appear in a spinoff from the Fox hit show Empire, which focuses on her flamboyant character, Cookie Lyon, the wife of record label mogul Lucious Lyon.

Photo: Getty

Taraji P. Henson Mental Health Talk Show Coming To Facebook Watch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Pushed Back To 2022
 2 hours ago
10.06.20
Delonte West Begins First Phase Of Drug Detox…
 4 hours ago
10.06.20
Taraji P. Henson Mental Health Talk Show Coming…
 5 hours ago
10.06.20
LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West…
 6 hours ago
10.06.20
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden
Trey Songz Tests Positive For COVID-19
 9 hours ago
10.06.20
Waka Flocka Receives Honorary Doctorate For His Community…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
DaBaby’s Video Shoot Ends With Gunfire, Rapper Says…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SNL’ Takeover
 2 days ago
10.04.20
7 items
Jay Electronica’s Mythical ‘Act II: Patents Of Nobility’…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Rihanna Breaks Fashion Stereotypes With Savage x Fenty…
 3 days ago
10.03.20
15 items
Tyga Drops X-Rated OnlyFans Page & “Little T-Rawww”…
 3 days ago
10.03.20
15 items
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They…
 4 days ago
10.05.20
Ananda Lewis Opens Up About Her Battle With…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Cardi B Pledges $10,000 Reward In Case of…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Photos
Close