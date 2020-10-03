CLOSE
Rihanna Breaks Fashion Stereotypes With Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 Show

“It is about who gives me what I want to feel.”- Rihanna

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show & BTS

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna is back–no not with a new album but the release of her latest capsule for her Savage x Fenty clothing line is definitely applying pressure.

Blessing fans with the exclusive look via Amazon Prime Video,-the Savage x Fenty underwear and lingerie is seen being worn by the likes of Paris Hilton, Lizzo, Willow Smith, Normani, Ella Mai, Rosalía, among many others.

In addition to unveiling the sexy new looks for the ladies, Rihanna debuted a sporty new men’s like with Roddy Rich, Christian Combs, and Miguel showing men how to flex Fenty sans runway.

Keeping social distancing in mind, Willow Smith came thru with a grungey look that comes under the spotlight of bright green neons, all while being surrounded by dancers who are six feet away.

FX’s POSE star Indya Moore, who plays “Angel Evangelista”, is seen in the creative film wearing a lace look featuring cutouts, elbow-length faux leather gloves, and fishnet tights while posing in the “Black Widow” room.

During her recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna revealed that her choice in casting for her latest show was based more on the vibe of their person, more so than physical looks and appearances.

“It is about who gives me what I want to feel.” Rihanna said. “I don’t care about size, shape, or color; I embrace all types of women.”

The film features many rooms, such as “The Garden of Eden,” where we see Laura Harrier and supermodel Irina Shayk donning more of the Savage x Fenty line.

Check out the trailer below and to watch the feature film, click here.

Rihanna Breaks Fashion Stereotypes With Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

