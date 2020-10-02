CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Taking Too Many Diet Pills, For Real

After dropping dozens of dimes, Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking to drop some pounds too...

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Well, it seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine been eating a little too well since getting out of prison for dropping dime.

Recently The Shade Room revealed that the Brooklyn born snitch found himself hospitalized for taking one too many Hydroxycut diet pills while chugging on some McDonald’s which led to him overdosing somehow. The recommended dose of the popular diet pill is one a day, but looking for quick results not only dide he take two, but like a burger, drank McDonald’s coffee with his dose. While some might be able to get over such a caffeine concoction, the mixture proved to be a bit much for the rainbow-haired rapper.

Though Tekashi 6ix9ine’s always been one of those “out of shape skinny” guys with his physical degree, his post-prison weight gain has been visible to his fans for the past few weeks and it seems like it’s an issue he decided to tackle with diet pills. We’re not sure why he decided to make that effort, but with all that money we’re surprised he didn’t spring for liposuction or a tummy tuck or something. Just sayin.’

Luckily he seems to have learned from his experience and his ride-or-die, DJ Akademiks revealed that Tekashi is back on his feet and has decided to put in that physical work instead of using over-the-counter pills to shed some pounds.

Smart, Dummy Boy.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Taking Too Many Diet Pills, For Real

