Looks like Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s prison reform efforts are finally starting to bear some fruits as at least one Governor has got the ball rolling on some change to the way the criminal justice system works for minorities.
TMZ is reporting that REFORM Alliance, which is spearheaded by Jay, Meek and Michael Rubin, has just scored it’s first major feather in it’s hat as California Governor Gavin Newsom has just signed a bill into law that REFORM had been pushing for like crazy to get some attention.
Well, this is one “W” that Drake can’t take away from Meek. Just sayin.’
Though Michael Rubin is often overlooked as being part of the REFORM Alliance team, heads should know that he’s just as proud of the process as his more recognizable partners and tells TMZ,“This is exactly why we created REFORM — to change laws and create a smarter criminal justice system focused on rehabilitation and redemption all while keeping communities safe.”
Jay-Z & Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance Helps Change California’s Probation System was originally published on hiphopwired.com