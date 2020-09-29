CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B To Trademark “WAP” For Future Merchandise

First Nelly gave us "Pimp Juice" and now Cardi wants to introduce "WAP Juice"

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion WAP Video

Source: Screenshot / Youtube

Even with a divorce in process and a lawsuit filed against her by Trump supporting MAGAts, Cardi B continues to chase that bag and with the popularity of “WAP” continuing to rise, she’s decided to trademark the song title and reap the rewards she’s earned for herself.

TMZ is reporting that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has just filed paperwork to own “WAP” as a trademark not only for music purposes, but with ideas of having the three letter abbreviation on everything you can imagine including clothing, ice, and even alcohol!

Cardi filed the paperwork last week, saying she wants to slap WAP on virtually every kinda gear you can imagine — clothing, headwear, footwear, athletic bags, purses and jewelry. Hell, she wants you to drink WAP too!!!
She filed WAP trademarks for liquor and liquor beverages, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, mineral water and so on and so forth.
And, just for good measure … she filed for stickers and posters too.
“WAP Juice”?! Sounds like a million dollar idea to us.
Cardi’s already got the jump on some WAP merchandise line complete with a water-resistant theme including umbrellas, rain ponchos, spandex sports bras and biker shorts because why not.The only question now is whether or not Megan Thee Stallion will get a cut of the “WAP” trademark investment.

Cardi B To Trademark “WAP” For Future Merchandise  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Donald Glover Talks The Possibility Of New Music…
 5 hours ago
09.29.20
Cardi B To Trademark “WAP” For Future Merchandise
 9 hours ago
09.29.20
New and Making Noise YoungBoy
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested On Drug Charges…
 11 hours ago
09.29.20
Da Brat’s Birthday Surprise For LisaRaye Went Left…
 13 hours ago
09.29.20
Lil Yachty Arrested For Speeding In Atlanta
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Juelz Santana Explains How Forgetting A Gun In…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
10 items
Salt Bae Has Boston Restaurant Shut Down Just…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Megan Thee Stallion Shares “F*ck You” Message After…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Lizzo Wants To Normalize Her Full Figure with…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden &…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
20 items
Thirsty Twitter Sings “Bring The Pain” After Method…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
T.I. Shares What Tory Lanez Told Him About…
 4 days ago
09.27.20
Rick Ross "Nobody's Favorite"
Rick Ross Clowns Tory Lanez Over ‘Daystar’ Album:…
 4 days ago
09.26.20
Lil Baby Gifts His Girlfriend Jayda A Pink…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Photos
Close