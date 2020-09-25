CLOSE
Good Morning H-Town
Home

Memphis’ Native Sunny Dizzle Wins 300’s ‘The Song’ Contest

Sunny Dizzle - The Song Contest Winner

Source: Justin Englehardt / Radio One Digital

After the smoke cleared and more than 3,000 entrants were judged, we have a winner for 300’s The Song Contest.

Producer Sunny Dizzle from Memphis, Tennessee beat out Dee-Jay from Kankakee, Illinois and IamBeal from Houston Texas for the prize. His song “Kilkk Klakk” not only won him $5,000 but also a distribution deal from 300.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We chatted with Kevin Liles of 300 last week to get an understanding of how deep the contest came to be and what a message of empowerment and change can do to the spirit. Liles was so generous in breaking the news to Sunny, he offered $5,000 of his own to donate to a charity of Sunny’s choosing in Memphis.

Congrats to Sunny!

sunny dizzle , the song

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 54 mins ago
09.25.20
Kash Doll Admits To Lying To Fans About…
 17 hours ago
09.24.20
Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman Unveiled At Downtown Disney
 23 hours ago
09.25.20
Jaguar Wright Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish After Accusing…
 1 day ago
09.24.20
Power Book II: Ghost
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Second Season
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Accused Of…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
9 items
Happy Birthday LisaRaye! 9 Times She Killed It…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Kodak Black Sues The Federal Bureau of Prisons
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Six Police Officers Under Investigation Over Handling Of…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Producer Southside Refuses To Speak Negatively About Yung…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Irv Gotti Think Jay-Z’s Beef With Tupac Stemmed…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
DaBaby & His Team Sued By Hotel Worker…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
State Of Mind Assets
Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Crowned…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
High-Speed Train Between Dallas To Houston Gets Federal…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
Kim Kardashian Rumored To Be Eyeing Divorce Over…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
Da Brat Opens Up About Dating Allen Iverson…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
Photos
Close