Memphis’ Native Sunny Dizzle Wins 300’s ‘The Song’ Contest

After the smoke cleared and more than 3,000 entrants were judged, we have a winner for 300’s The Song Contest.

Producer Sunny Dizzle from Memphis, Tennessee beat out Dee-Jay from Kankakee, Illinois and IamBeal from Houston Texas for the prize. His song “Kilkk Klakk” not only won him $5,000 but also a distribution deal from 300.

We chatted with Kevin Liles of 300 last week to get an understanding of how deep the contest came to be and what a message of empowerment and change can do to the spirit. Liles was so generous in breaking the news to Sunny, he offered $5,000 of his own to donate to a charity of Sunny’s choosing in Memphis.

Congrats to Sunny!

