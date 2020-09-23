CLOSE
Kodak Black Sues The Federal Bureau of Prisons

Kodak is finally fed up with the abuse he's been subjected to...

Kodak Black's Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

For months Kodak Black has been accusing prison guards of mentally and physically abusing him while he’s been serving his sentence at a Kentucky prison, and now he’s decided to file a lawsuit against the bureau for the non-stop “torture” they’ve been subjecting him to for quite some time now.

TMZ is reporting that after Kodak was transferred to the Kentucky prison from Miami after an altercation with another inmate that left a guard injured, the “No Love” rapper was subjected to a “gang beating” by Big Sandy security guards as retaliation for their Miami brethren and even “flicked” his family jewels during the beating.

According to the docs … this has forced Kodak to urinate and defecate on himself while the guards make jokes. He claims medical records show that this treatment also resulted in his mouth bleeding, lacerations and vomiting.

There’s more — the Big Sandy prison guards are accused of placing Kodak on his knees execution-style in just his underwear while soaking wet, which he claims has caused him physical harm along with emotional distress and humiliation.

Finally, Kodak’s legal team of attorneys Bradford CohenRobert Buschel and Jonathan Schwartz are following up on their threat to sue because the rapper is also allegedly being denied access to a rabbi.

According to the lawsuit, Kodak is apparently a practicing Hebrew Israelite and while other inmates have had access to clergy, prison officials haven’t responded to his requests to meet with a rabbi and allow him to practice his faith.

Aside from suing to be moved to a lower-security facility, Kodak also wants damages for what he’s been put through as well as his legal fees covered.

In any other year we’d be confident that Kodak would have a solid case to make in a court of law, but in Trump’s Amerika? Good luck, bro.

Kodak Black Sues The Federal Bureau of Prisons  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

