CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DaBaby & His Team Sued By Hotel Worker For Alleged Fade Delivery In 2019

DaBaby should just give him one of his iced out grills and call it a day...

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

For a few weeks earlier this year it seemed like DaBaby was making headlines for putting hands on someone wherever he touched down and now it appears that he might have to pay up for one of his transgressions.

TMZ is reporting that Cristofher Pocasangre has decided to sue DaBaby for allegedly beating him up at a hotel in LA last December after he took a picture of the Kirk rapper without his consent. According to Pocasangre, he was working at the Marriott hotel near Beverly Hills when he heard the rap star was at his hotel. Initially he asked DaBaby for a pic at which point DaBaby refused, but Cristofher decided to snap a selfie anyway with the rapper playing the background. That turned out to be a decision he soon regretted.

Now, get this … Pocasangre claims DaBaby told him to delete the photo, which Pocasangre says he actually did right on the spot. That apparently wasn’t enough for DB, though. Pocasangre claims, in docs obtained by TMZ, DaBaby followed him in and assaulted him.
In surveillance video of the altercation, you see what appears to be DaBaby violently shoving the guy up against the wall and sitting him down as he looms over him. Again, DaBaby tried defending himself when this surfaced by saying he was protecting his daughter, whom he says was with him during this incident, and whose identity he was trying to shield.
In a since-deleted IG video of him explaining this, DaBaby also made it seem like Pocasangre did NOT comply with his demand for the pic to be deleted.Now the hotel worker is suing claiming assault, battery, and of course infliction of emotional distress. Whether a judge agrees or not remains to be seen but we wouldn’t be surprised if this matter is settled outside of court for an undisclosed amount of money as he’s suing DB and his management team and entertainment company for big paper.

DaBaby & His Team Sued By Hotel Worker For Alleged Fade Delivery In 2019  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Irv Gotti Think Jay-Z’s Beef With Tupac Stemmed…
 1 hour ago
09.22.20
DaBaby & His Team Sued By Hotel Worker…
 5 hours ago
09.22.20
State Of Mind Assets
Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Crowned…
 5 hours ago
09.22.20
High-Speed Train Between Dallas To Houston Gets Federal…
 9 hours ago
09.22.20
Kim Kardashian Rumored To Be Eyeing Divorce Over…
 9 hours ago
09.22.20
Da Brat Opens Up About Dating Allen Iverson…
 10 hours ago
09.22.20
Jermaine Dupri Down To Go Head To Head…
 10 hours ago
09.22.20
106 & Party
Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Won’t Be Released Until…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Forever”…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
Family Ties: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted Out For…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
California Rapper Tay Way Murdered After Posting Video…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
All The Black History Made At The 72nd…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Lil Wayne Gets New McLaren For His Birthday…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Says He “Expelled” Her…
 2 days ago
09.20.20
Lil Baby Requests Primary Custody In Child Support…
 2 days ago
09.20.20
(FILE) Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Divorcing Offset: “Sometimes…
 4 days ago
09.19.20
Photos
Close