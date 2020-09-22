CLOSE
High-Speed Train Between Dallas To Houston Gets Federal Approval

Dallas Morning News reports that The Federal Railroad Administration has approved the bullet train between Dallas and Houston.

Carlos Aguilar, CEO of Texas Central Railroad, said in an announcement that this is “a very thorough and careful federal regulatory process that will make the Texas Central Railroad the first high-speed rail system to be implemented in the United States.” 

According to WFAA, construction is set to begin in the early year of 2021.

The proposed bullet-train is expected to get passengers from Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes with a stop in between College Station and Huntsville, in Brazos Valley.

“Texas Central is ready to build and will proceed to construction as soon as possible to contribute to the nation’s COVID-19 recovery,” a represenative for the rail line stated.

The TRCC statement projects this project will create more than 17,000 jobs during the six years of construction and will  bring in more than “$10 billion in immediate economic impact across the U.S. via contracts for steel mills and other manufacturers, minority- and women-owned businesses, veterans and rural businesses.”

To get an idea of the Texas bullet train, check out the video below where WFAA visited Tokyo, Japan to see what the American train would be modeled after.

