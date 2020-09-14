CLOSE
Buffalo Soldier National Museum To Reopen

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum Reopen

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum is set to reopen this weekend (September 18-19) to help educate the next generation on the historical significance of the African-American soldier in defense of America. You can learn more about the museum here.

Closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum reopens this weekend aiming to once more live up to its namesake and honor the legacy and strident history of the Buffalo Soldiers. The museum has new hours for Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In July, vandals had spray-painted racist and hateful graffiti on the property. Thankfully, the exterior of the museum has been restored to its proper look.

Buffalo Soldier National Museum To Reopen

