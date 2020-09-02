From Wine To Gin: Snoop Dogg Introduces Gin Brand INDOGGO 25+ Years After ‘Gin & Juice’

Snoop Dogg has managed to keep himself in the conversation by way of his effortlessly cool and charming personality, but also while possessing a strong business sense as well. Now, the Doggfather might need to flip his name to the Ginfather, this after introducing his own brand of the famed spirit, INDOGGO.

INDOGGO is the latest business venture from the savvy Uncle Snoop, which takes the botanical nature of gin and, into use the rapper’s words, remixes the classic spirit by adding an all-natural strawberry flavoring. Partnering with Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits, a beverage supplier known for bringing celebrity wine and spirits brands to life, and Prestige Beverage Group, a known spirits importer, INDOGGO is poised to enter the gin marketplace where some are discovering the many hidden joys of the spirit.

“I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin! When I wrote ‘Gin & Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem,” Snoop Dogg shared in a press release statement. “When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.”

The release explains further that INDOGGO is gluten-free, and five-times distilled with seven botanicals and then infused with a strawberry flavoring with no added sugar. In this version of the gin, the juniper botanical, present in the London Dry style of gin, is toned down and the botanicals of coriander, orange, and cassia all play together to give this gin a far sweeter profile than typically expected.

Based on what is explained, this gin would make for a perfect mixer with a solid tonic or to be sipped straight over the rocks with lime. Some of the classic gin cocktails, such as the Martini or even the Negroni could be jazzed up here in the process.

INDOGGO will make its debut in California, naturally, later this month, and will have a national rollout nationwide through 2021. For those who would like to get their hands on a pre-order, visit this link.

To learn more about INDOGGO, click here.

