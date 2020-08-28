CLOSE
[CONTEST] Megan Thee Stallion Livestream Concert Giveaway!

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: 300 ENT / 1501 Certified

Megan Thee Stallion is jumping into the virtual concert game and we’re giving FIVE (5) lucky winners a chance to tap in and see the H-Town Hottie LIVE on August 29!

What do you have to do? Simple, register to win below! Or text ‘MEG’ to 24042 for a direct link! No catches, no extra. Just register and bam, you’ve got a chance to rap “WAP,” “Savage” and do a little choreo right from your living room!

Good luck!

