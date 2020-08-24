CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘NBA 2K21’ Demo Is Live Just In Time For Mamba Day

2K also announced when we can start expecting the ratings for players, which has now become a big deal in the real world.

'NBA 2K21's Demo Is Now Live, Will Allow Players Try Out New Features

Source: 2K / NBA 2K21

We’re are currently still hooping NBA 2K20, but 2K is giving you a chance to take NBA 2K21 for a spin.

The current-generation demo for NBA 2K21 is now live and will allow players to test the new significant improvements that are coming to the game. Once it’s loaded onto your PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, players will be allowed to hoop with the late Kobe Bean Bryant and the All-Time Lakers squad or Bill Russell and All-Time Celtics. If you want to keep things in this period, you can set up a potential NBA Finals matchup with Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers or Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks.

The demo will also allow 2K fans to test drive the new gameplay mechanics such as the Pro Stick to a redesigned shooting system that promises to take the game to another level. The demo will also see the return of the very popular MyPLAYER Builder, which will see the introduction of a new build, the 6’8 point guard, a feature that current-gen cover athlete, Damian Lillard asked for. Oh, and if you’re worried if you will have to start all over when the full game launches, don’t worry, your build will carry over to the game when it is released.

'NBA 2K21' Demo

Source: 2K / NBA 2K21

2K also announced when we can start expecting the ratings for players, which has now become a big deal in the real world. The game studio revealed that due to a delay, NBA 2K will roll out a new way to unveil the player ratings for NBA 2K21. Ratings for players will be updated upon the release of NBA 2K21 for next-generation consoles following the completion of the 2019-20 NBA season that was delayed due to COVID-19. 2K states this decision will help ensure that “reflective of the player’s performance this season.”

We still expect some players to be extremely salty. Enjoy the demo.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K21

‘NBA 2K21’ Demo Is Live Just In Time For Mamba Day  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nba 2k21

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Attorneys For Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim…
 2 hours ago
08.24.20
Ravens Release Earl Thomas For Misconduct
 4 hours ago
08.24.20
‘NBA 2K21’ Demo Is Live Just In Time…
 6 hours ago
08.24.20
Watch Nike’s Emotional & Inspirational Tribute To Kobe…
 8 hours ago
08.24.20
Bun B In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
Bun B Uplifts Megan Thee Stallion Following Shooting:…
 9 hours ago
08.24.20
Coca-Cola ENERGY Show Up
SMH: Tory Lanez Reportedly Likes IG Post Justifying…
 1 day ago
08.23.20
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle
 2 days ago
08.22.20
11 items
Black Women Take Stand On Social Media In…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder,…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Roc Nation Announces Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Kaden Bradford Wrongfully Suspended Over…
 4 days ago
08.20.20
Photos
Close