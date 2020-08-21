CLOSE
Roc Nation Announces Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit The Stage For A Full Virtual Concert

Tickets for the virtual concert are on sale right now and only cost $15.

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion is finally hitting the stage again, and the hotties are all welcomed to attend…virtually.

Despite being the main topic of discussion after revealing that miniature rapper/singer Tory Lanez shot her in both feet, the show must go on. Thee Stallion just announced she will hold her first concert in many months and don’t worry, it will be safe because it’s going to be completely virtual.

Hotties can look forward to their favorite hot girl putting those knees of steel back to work and twerking on August Saturday, 29th August, at 6pm ET / 3pm PT/ 11pm BST. Tickets for the virtual concert are on sale right now and only cost $15. Once purchased, fans will be provided with a single-use code that will grant them access to the show.

The virtual concert will be Megan’s first full show since capturing the #1 spot on the charts thanks to her “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” the record-breaking Cardi B single, which is currently the talk of the music world. While this might be her first show in a long time, this won’t be her first socially distanced performance. Megan wowed viewers at home with her performance of the “Savage” during the BET Awards, which was also virtual thanks to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Houston rapper also took home the award for Best Female Rapper.

We have a feeling if Megan Thee Stallion’s virtual concert is a success, and all signs indicate that it will be, we won’t be surprised if other artists follow suit as well. You can head here to purchase tickets to the show.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

