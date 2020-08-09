CLOSE
Meek Mill Helped Juelz Santana Get Out Of Prison Early

Back home with some help from a Hip-Hop friend.

Juelz Santana

Source: @thejuelzsantana / Instagram

Earlier this week, Juelz became a free man after serving about a year and a half of a two-plus-year sentence on a federal firearms conviction. Word is Meek Mill had a hand in getting the Diplomats rapper out of prison.

Apparently, the Philly rapper had the plug when it came to navigating the system to get Juelz home earlier than scheduled.

Reports TMZ:

Here’s the deal … Juelz is fresh outta prison after serving 19 months of his 27-month sentence in his airport drug case, and he’s got Meek to thank for some smooth sailing.

Our sources tell us Meek helped Juelz by connecting his wife, Kimbella, with a lawyer who helped guide them through the process to ensure everything worked out. Courts and the prison system can be tricky, and we’re told Meek wanted to ensure things would work out for Juelz.

The Dipset MC was able to come straight home and skip the halfway house he was originally destined for. Many halfway houses are shut down because of the pandemic.

Juelz is now on supervised release, which, as we first reported, means he’ll have to submit to a drug test within 15 days of his release.

Now that he’s out, Juelz tells us he wants to give back to inmates by working with non-profits whose missions include overturning sentences for wrongly convicted prisoners. Juelz says he also wants to help people in prison find a platform for the music and movie scripts they write in lockup.

The “Clockwork” rapper reportedly created a lot of new music while he was inside. But we’ll keep it a bean, considering how nitpicky he was about his work before he went in, we aren’t holding our breath for a flood of new music.

Regardless, Juelz is happy to be back home with family.

View this post on Instagram

Blessed… #FreeAtLast 🙏🏾💯✔️

A post shared by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on

Meek Mill Helped Juelz Santana Get Out Of Prison Early  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

