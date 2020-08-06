CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon

Megan Thee Stallion is the new face of Revlon

Megan Thee Stallion has been through a lot lately, but Hot Girl Summer isn’t a total wash. The Savage rapper announced that she is Revlon’s new global brand ambassador, which makes perfect sense. Megan has a knack for creating cultural moments. For example, “hot girl summer” — the phrase she coined last year — has influenced women and brands across generations. There were a few brands in particular, throwing the phrase around left and right without credit to Megan so it’s nice to see her recognized as the influential force that she has become. 

“I feel proud,” she tells Allure. “I’ve loved Revlon products since I was a kid, and the company has a history that’s real close to my heart.” She added, “To have the opportunity to be that role model and to champion real diversity is something that’s real special to me,” she shares. “The whole concept of this campaign fits so well with the Hot Girl lifestyle; having fun, being confident, living your truth, and, most important, living boldly.”

People who keep up with the rapper on social media are already familiar with many of her self-done makeup looks. Her Revlon announcement on Instagram features another beat that she did herself.

 

 

Makeup is definitely another talent of hers so it’s going to be fun to see what she cooks up with Revlon moving forward.

