CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression

Michelle Obama reveals she's dealing with the blues.

2019 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Michelle Obama is an extraordinary woman, but she goes through it just like the rest of us. Our forever FLOTUS took to her new podcast on Wednesday to reveal that she has been dealing with “low-grade depression” partially due to the pandemic and the police brutality we’ve been witnessing.

In a conversation with award-winning journalist Michele Norris, Obama said that she has been struggling with her typical sleep and exercise routines.

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night, ‘cause I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness,” she said. “I try to make sure I get a workout in. Although there have been periods throughout this — quarantine — where I just have felt too low.”

Norris replied that this is unusual for Obama, who agreed.

“It’s a direct result of being out of body, out of mind. Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times. I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting,” Obama added. 

Mrs. O added that she tries to stick to her routine as much as possible because her spirits are lifted when she’s feeling healthy and surrounded by good people. She explained that she and her family make it a point to eat dinner together and do activities like puzzling as much as they can.

In other words, we are not alone. These are very draining times and it’s important to take care of our mental health. That looks different for everyone but self-care, therapy, staying active, and being around supportive people are key.

RELATED POSTS

‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Debuts With A Very Special Guest, Barack Obama

Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’

Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Keke Palmer Announces She Will Host The 2020…
 2 hours ago
08.06.20
Alicia Keys Is Launching A Skin Care Line…
 6 hours ago
08.06.20
Southwest Airlines No Longer Cleaning Planes Between Flights
 7 hours ago
08.06.20
Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression
 8 hours ago
08.06.20
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon
 8 hours ago
08.06.20
2015 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet
Grammy-Winning Producer Detail Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges
 18 hours ago
08.06.20
Juelz Santana Is Free From Prison
 1 day ago
08.05.20
10 items
French Rapper Jnr Slice Inspires Hilarious “Me In…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
Roc Nation Partners With Brooklyn’s Long Island University…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
WNBA Players Expertly Troll GOP Senator By Wearing…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
Hawks vs Nets After Party
Takeoff Sued By Woman Who Alleges He Sexually…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
Diddy’s Son King Combs Injured In Ferrari Crash…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Hopes To Release Her Debut…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
Reels: Meet The New Instagram Feature That Rivals…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
“We Paid” Rapper 42 Dugg Arrested For Fleeing…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
Tiffany Haddish Confirms She & Common Are Dating:…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
Photos
Close