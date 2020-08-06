Grammy-Winning Producer Detail Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

Detail, known as the hit-producer behind songs such as Beyoncé‘s “Drunk In Love,” Wiz Khalifa‘s “We Dem Boyz” and Lil Wayne‘s “No Worries,” was arrested on Wednesday night (August 5) on charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The producer, real name Noel Fisher, has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault for incidents between 2010 and 2018.

Charges against Detail were filed on July 31. He’s currently being held on $6.29 million bail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Unit issued his arrest photograph due to concerns that there were additional victims. In 2019, a model won a $15 million lawsuit against the producer alleging rape and abuse.

Also On 97.9 The Box: