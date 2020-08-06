CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Grammy-Winning Producer Detail Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

2015 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Detail, known as the hit-producer behind songs such as Beyoncé‘s “Drunk In Love,” Wiz Khalifa‘s “We Dem Boyz” and Lil Wayne‘s “No Worries,” was arrested on Wednesday night (August 5) on charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The producer, real name Noel Fisher, has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault for incidents between 2010 and 2018.

Charges against Detail were filed on July 31. He’s currently being held on $6.29 million bail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Unit issued his arrest photograph due to concerns that there were additional victims. In 2019, a model won a $15 million lawsuit against the producer alleging rape and abuse.

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2015 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet
Grammy-Winning Producer Detail Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges
 56 mins ago
08.06.20
Juelz Santana Is Free From Prison
 8 hours ago
08.05.20
10 items
French Rapper Jnr Slice Inspires Hilarious “Me In…
 9 hours ago
08.05.20
Roc Nation Partners With Brooklyn’s Long Island University…
 9 hours ago
08.05.20
WNBA Players Expertly Troll GOP Senator By Wearing…
 9 hours ago
08.05.20
Hawks vs Nets After Party
Takeoff Sued By Woman Who Alleges He Sexually…
 13 hours ago
08.05.20
Diddy’s Son King Combs Injured In Ferrari Crash…
 14 hours ago
08.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Hopes To Release Her Debut…
 14 hours ago
08.05.20
Reels: Meet The New Instagram Feature That Rivals…
 15 hours ago
08.05.20
“We Paid” Rapper 42 Dugg Arrested For Fleeing…
 17 hours ago
08.05.20
Tiffany Haddish Confirms She & Common Are Dating:…
 19 hours ago
08.05.20
No Face No Case Announcement Party
Zonnique Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her First Child
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Rihanna Is The Next Cover For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Tory Lanez Will Not Be Deported Despite Fans…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Toni Braxton Shares That She Uses This Sex…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Jonathan Isaac Tears ACL Days After Standing For…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Photos
Close