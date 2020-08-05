Megan Thee Stallion Hopes To Release Her Debut Album This Summer, Talks Fame & More With Variety

Megan Thee Stallion is not slowing down.

In a new interview with Variety, the 25-year-old Houston rapper shared her issues with fame as well as broke down why she won’t be down for long with anything as well as releasing songs discussing the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you,” she told Variety. “Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

On her optimism: “I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time. I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

On fame: “The only thing I don’t like about having all eyes on you at all times is not all eyes are good eyes. I still want to be able to walk into Walmart and buy dog food. I still want to party in the club and nobody’s recording me and no super-judgey internet police are going, ‘Shame!’ But all that comes with it, and you have to be prepared for people to be in your business, 24/7.”

On her friendship with Beyoncé after the two met at a New Years Eve Party: “In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life. She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time.”

Read the full profile here.

RELATED: Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Receives Overwhelming Support From Beyoncé, Rihanna & Lizzo

IMAGE CREDIT: Variety

Also On 97.9 The Box: