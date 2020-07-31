CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

[LISTEN TO WIN] Enter Our Florida Song Of The Day Sweepstakes To Win A Florida Vacation!

Visit Florida Contest 97.9 The Box

Source: Visit Florida / visit florida

You could win a Florida vacation, valid until Summer 2022!

VISIT FLORIDA is providing one vacation package to Orlando for the Florida Song of the Day Sweepstakes.

The vacation package includes:

• Five (5) consecutive (quad-occupancy) night stay at a VISIT FLORIDA Partner Hotel in Orlando, FL

• Four (4) vouchers for two (2) in-door skydiving flights at iFly Orlando

Amazing fun for ages 3-103 – just lean in to float on a smooth cushion of air in our indoor vertical wind tunnel. The thrill of a lifetime, every time! www.iflyworld.com

• Four (4) general admission tickets that include a 30-minute airboat tour at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures

UNIQUELY THE BEST airboat tour in Florida for 25 years! Cruise the swamps by day, sunset or night on an airboat with an expert who knows the wetlands like the back of their hand seeing wildlife in plentiful measure.

• Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to three (3) guests to Orlando, Florida

• A full-size rental vehicle for six (6) consecutive days

• A $1,000 gift card

Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of all prizes is $4,390.60

In the Sunshine State, you can relieve stress, reconnect with one another, and make family memories that will last a lifetime.

With plenty of amazing outdoor activities, including 825 miles of beaches, in Florida there’s something every member of the family can get excited about.

Can’t travel this summer? No worries, the package is valid until August of 2022.

http://www.visitflorida.com/family?cid+MC_mpb_pm_mcr

@VISITFLORIDA

CLICK THE NEXT PAGE FOR OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES!

Florida

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
11 items
‘What’s Poppin’ Producer JW Lucas Dragged For Victim…
 2 hours ago
07.31.20
President Barack Obama Delivered Eulogy For John Lewis
 3 hours ago
07.31.20
A New Rihanna Album Is Still On The…
 3 hours ago
07.31.20
Peep Nike’s New “You Can’t Stop Us” Commercial…
 4 hours ago
07.31.20
“Camp Quarantine”: Tyler Perry’s Cheat Code For Filming…
 4 hours ago
07.31.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To…
 7 hours ago
07.31.20
Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Black Is King’ By Releasing “Already”…
 8 hours ago
07.31.20
YG Details Guns Being Drawn On Him &…
 20 hours ago
07.30.20
Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock & Jim Carrey United…
 21 hours ago
07.30.20
Former Bad Boy Rapper Loon Released From Prison…
 21 hours ago
07.30.20
10 items
Disturbing ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Clip…
 22 hours ago
07.31.20
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Overwhelming Support From Beyoncé,…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
J. Cole Gets An Assist For Master P…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
R. Kelly Claims He Isn’t Getting A Fair…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Have Eminem In His Top…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Petition Calling For The Deportation of Tory Lanez…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Photos
Close