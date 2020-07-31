[LISTEN TO WIN] Enter Our Florida Song Of The Day Sweepstakes To Win A Florida Vacation!

You could win a Florida vacation, valid until Summer 2022!

VISIT FLORIDA is providing one vacation package to Orlando for the Florida Song of the Day Sweepstakes.

The vacation package includes:

• Five (5) consecutive (quad-occupancy) night stay at a VISIT FLORIDA Partner Hotel in Orlando, FL

• Four (4) vouchers for two (2) in-door skydiving flights at iFly Orlando

Amazing fun for ages 3-103 – just lean in to float on a smooth cushion of air in our indoor vertical wind tunnel. The thrill of a lifetime, every time! www.iflyworld.com

• Four (4) general admission tickets that include a 30-minute airboat tour at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures

UNIQUELY THE BEST airboat tour in Florida for 25 years! Cruise the swamps by day, sunset or night on an airboat with an expert who knows the wetlands like the back of their hand seeing wildlife in plentiful measure.

• Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to three (3) guests to Orlando, Florida

• A full-size rental vehicle for six (6) consecutive days

• A $1,000 gift card

Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of all prizes is $4,390.60

In the Sunshine State, you can relieve stress, reconnect with one another, and make family memories that will last a lifetime.

With plenty of amazing outdoor activities, including 825 miles of beaches, in Florida there’s something every member of the family can get excited about.

Can’t travel this summer? No worries, the package is valid until August of 2022.

http://www.visitflorida.com/family?cid+MC_mpb_pm_mcr

@VISITFLORIDA

